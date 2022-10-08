From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has accused those agitating for the secession of Yorubaland of plans to cause violence and chaos in the South West and other parts of the country aimed at truncating the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

YAF claimed that some disgruntled persons in the South West, their allies in other parts of the country and in diaspora, had been engaging in “clandestine activities” to cause violence that will spark off killings, arson and mayhem to undermine the electoral process and ultimately truncate next year’s elections throughout the country.

It further revealed that the violence, planned in two phases to coincide with the campaigns by political parties in the six South West states, also had the objective of “re-enacting the arson and killings that characterised the unfortunate “Operation Wetie” violence that took place in the region in the First Republic” that spread to the North by the Northern collaborators of the planners to spark off reprisal violence and killings.

The masterminds of the violence, according to YAF, had begun the distribution of arms to their foot soldiers posing as Yoruba Nation agitators, cultists and hoodlums in the South West in their alleged plans to instigate violence and cause chaos in the region and subsequently all over the country.

YAF National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, made the allegations in a statement issued after a well-attended meeting held in Lagos.

According to the Forum, “It is a known fact that the agitators for the phantom Yoruba nation, who are known to be sponsored from within and outside Nigeria, have sinister and very dangerous agenda towards the country, particularly as it concerns the 2023 general elections.”

“There are plans by these groups of Yoruba Nation agitators to cause violence and mayhem during the political campaigns for the 2023 elections.

“These groups of Yoruba Nation agitators have lined up various rallies and protests in all the six South West states to coincide with the political parties’ campaigns with the sole aim of disrupting the political process, instigating violence and chaos, and truncating the conduct of next year’s general elections

“It has come to YAF’s notice recently that some so-called Yoruba Nation champions and agitators as well as disgruntled politicians, working in cahoots with their allies in other parts of the country, have been planning violent and unpatriotic activities in the South-West with the ultimate ulterior motive of truncating the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Of course, a grand conspiracy by some individuals, politicians and groups to undermine the country’s electoral process exists; the pointers to that are very clear. Already, the continued insurgency in the North-East, farmers-herders skirmishes in some parts of the country, resource conflicts in the Niger Delta, violence in the South-East and banditry in the North-West and secession agitations in the South-West are all indicative of the plans by some unpatriotic elements to truncate the conduct of next year’s polls.

“Recall that some unpatriotic elements have consistently been making aggressive efforts to disrupt the electoral processes, just to cast a pall of doubts on the conduct of the 2023 elections.

“Already, there are emerging indications that plans to assassinate key actors in the political sphere, especially in the South West and truncate the electoral process have recently become rife and now crystalised with the commencement of political campaign activities.

“The major aim of this is to create panic, fear, anarchy and ultimately scuttle the forthcoming elections in many states of the federation and destabilise the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“YAF, indeed has information at its disposal that there are renewed plans by some Yoruba Nation agitators, politicians, their supporters and armed thugs to cause violence and mayhem in the South West, and subsequently instigate reprisals in other parts of the country,” the coalition warned.