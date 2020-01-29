Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older People in Nigeria (COSROPIN) is advocating for compulsory health insurance coverage for older people to guarantee healthy and longer lives for the seniors citizens.

Ms May Ikokwu, the Secretary General of the coalition, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that

health insurance would tackle most of the problems bedevilling senior citizens in Nigeria.

She said that as part of the coalition’s advocacy, it would continue work in ensuring that older persons were adequately covered by insurance.

Ikokwu said an insurance cover would engender general access to healthcare with discount provided for drugs.

Indigent older people, especially those in rural areas, have no access to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). (NAN)