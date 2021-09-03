From Gyang Bere, Jos

Coalition of Plateau ethnic youths nationalities has called on Federal Government to arrest and prosecute Sheik Dahiru Bauchi and Alkali Abubakar Salidu Zaria for inciting utterances that led to the brutal killing of 33 persons in Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state after hoodlums attacked travellers in Jos.

Chairman of the Coalition, Samson Lohnan, made the call yesterday at a press conference in Jos urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to integrate perceived repentant terrorists into the military and society.

Lohnan said Plateau youths would resist the imposition of any grazing route in the state, but would embrace ranching programme and urged the state House of Assembly to pass with immediate effect the bill sent by Governor Simon Lalong to stop open grazing.

“We demand the immediate arrest of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi for threatening Plateau State, where the outcome of his threat and inciting utterances on social media, manifested through the killings in Yelwa Zangam in Jos North. We demand the immediate arrest of one Alkali Abubakar Salisu Zaria who claimed to be a holy Islamic scholar and teacher that produced a video cursing Plateau people as (Arnis), an inflammatory language capable of causing religious war across Plateau and the country at large”.

