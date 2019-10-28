Chinelo Obogo and Chukwudi Nweje

A pro-democracy group, Coalition Against Corruption (CAC), has backed the Lagos State House of Assembly over its invitation to the immediate past governor, Akinwumi Ambode, to appear before it to clarify some issues concerning his administration.

The group in a statement by its convener, Prince Dare Aladekoba, said it was within the constitutional duties of the legislature to summon any individual or group to answer questions on issues that are of public interest.

According to him, Ambode should honour the invitation to clear his administration and those who worked with him, saying, it was the unanimous decision of all people in the state to know what transpired during his four years in office vis a vis the state finances.

The group added that besides the Assembly’s efforts at getting to the root of how the finance of the state was handled under the period in question, other relevant anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) should also wade in to ensure the state’s money in the purse of individuals or groups is refunded to the state coffer.

However, for the invitation not to be seen as witch-hunt, he said past administrations should also be invited to clarify some knotty issues concerning the state finances under them.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has urged the Assembly to summon Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to explain his assertion that the state will not be able to generate internal revenue for the remaining period of the year.

The PDP in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Taofik Gani, said the assertion that the state cannot generate additional revenue was false and misleading.

“The PDP states that the loan request must be opposed by Lagosians because the request is made under very unclear needs and unless the governor allows public defence of the loan request, we hold that 60 per cent of the sought loan is to be shared essentially to placate the chieftains of the APC.”

The PDP also called on the House of Assembly to reappraise revenue collection in the state to make Alpha Betta, the company that collects revenue on behalf of the state account for every penny it collects on behalf of the state.

“Indeed the time is now over due for the IGR collecting private company, Alpha betta to be reappraised and brought to account to Lagosians.”