A coalition of 24 community development associations in Daura Emirate, Katsina State,has commenced one week health education campaign across the five local councils of the area to sensitise the public on the importance of public health.

The Chairman of the coalition, Malam Mohammed Saleh, made this known in Daura on Tuesday during the formal commencement of the exercise

at Sarkin Yara A ward in the metropolis.

Saleh said the exercise was designed to cover both urban and rural areas of the emirate; stressing that the group would go from village to village,

town to town and hamlet to hamlet to educate the public on preventive and curative measures of some ailments.