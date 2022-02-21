By Maduka Nweke

Delta State Coalition of Political Vanguard (Agege Vanguard) has called on the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, to contest the Delta State governorship poll in 2023.

This was the resolution at a meeting by the group at its Ndokwa West chapter secretariat, Kwale, and presided over by the state Coordinator, Hilary Isimah.

The group said it was time the deputy Senate president took up the gauntlet to serve the people of the state as governor. It also assured Omo-Agege of its firm commitment in mobilising the grassroots across the state to actualise the vision.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting attended by members of the state executive, senatorial coordinators, 25 local government coordinators, senatorial women leaders, youth leaders, ward coordinators, unit coordinators and the entire follower-ship of the Vanguard, the assembly extolled the virtues of Omo-Agege for the numerous federal projects attracted to the state that included a federal polytechnic, and federal university.

Emmanuel Ajufor, who moved a motion calling for the deputy Senate president to declare his intention to run for the office of the governor in 2023, was supported by representatives from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The affirmations by senatorial representatives were supported by everyone present by a voice vote and the Vanguard, thereafter, passed a vote of confidence in Omo-Agege and his leadership qualities.

Hghlight of the occasion was the setting up of committees to help actualise the set goal.