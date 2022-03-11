A coalition, including members of the Lagos chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as their preferred successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Declaring its intention under the umbrella body: ‘Osinbajo Global Movement Coalition’ during a meeting in Lagos, the group said the vice president has demonstrated his capacity to address the country’s lingering problems, especially in the areas of security and the economy.

In a statement, Coordinator of the Democratic Reformers in Lagos, Dada Adetigba, urged the party, to deliver the Osinbajo candidacy. It also expressed readiness to invest personal resources in the goal of persuading the vice president to formally join the race and the prosecution of his campaign in all the 36 states of the country.

The Osinbajo Global Movement Coalition joins other independent and youth-led coalitions that have sprung up across the country, indicating its preference for Osinbajo and charging him to join the 2023 race. The group also called on him to vie for the presidential ticket on the basis of continuity and the edge, his experience as vice president gives him over all the other aspirants that have expressed interest in the office.