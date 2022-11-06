From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Benue state for Good Governance has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government over the relief materials sent to Benue state to cushion the effects of the flood disaster on victims.

The leadership of the coalition, in a letter to the President, signed by the Convener, Gajir Paul and Secretary, Apeh Onuh, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said the gesture was a right step in the right direction and shows that he is a father who cares for his children.

“Mr President, there is no doubt that you have been up and doing and have shown commitment to the welfare of the people at all times.

“Coming to the aid of the flood victims in Benue state is one of the many clear examples of Mr President’s disposition to address issues that affects the common man and woman in the country.

Recall that, last week, the federal government through National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), handed over relief materials to Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Makurdi.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, represented by the Technical Director ICT, Mr. Sani Lokoja, had sent 3,032 bags of maize, 2,000 bags of sorghum and 1,250 bags of garri which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for distribution to vulnerable people in Benue. He also noted that additional relief items including 1000 bags of 10kg Rice, 1000 bags of 10kg Beans, 1000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 kegs of 20litre Vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, 75 cartons of sachet Tomato, nylon mats, mosquito nets, toiletries as well as clothes were also approved for the state.

The coalition said it is not surprised that Mr President is committed to cushioning the effect of the disaster on the people because he has been consistent, saying the initiative was impactful on the victims of flooding in the state.

They also commended NEMA for being on ground for on-the-spot assessment of the situation in Benue state, noting that under its present leadership, NEMA has not only lived up to expectations in disaster management in the country but the DG has entrenched a regime of transparency and accountability in the operations of agency.

The Coalition called on the President to sustain the courage and passion he is currently showing towards the plight of the people for a better Nigeria.