A coalition of prominent sons and daughters of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, within and outside RCCG has launched the LightUp 40 Correctional Facilities outreach.

LightUp 40 Correctional Facilities is one of the initiatives of the 80 Days Soul Winning challenge which is aimed at winning 8 million souls in 80 days to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

The initiative is a birthday gift to a man who has dedicated the major part of his adult life to soul winning.

Speaking at the unveiling event held on November 29th 2021 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke stated that the Project is one which resonates with God as Soul Winning is the heartbeat of God. He described the passion of Pastor E.A. Adeboye for soul winning as an admirable and inspiring attribute that should challenge every believer to participate in the 80 Days Soul Winning Challenge.

The Reach4Christ team will be visiting 40 Correctional Facilities across Nigeria with the message of the gospel in a bid to win hundreds of thousands of souls and to raise several thousand youths who will be committed to soul winning.

As part of the initiative, the team will also be impacting students and the respective Correctional Facilities with several social impact projects. This is designed to give hope to the inmates and prepare them for transformational living henceforth.

Also speaking at the event, The National Overseer, RCCG Nigeria, Pastor J.O. Obayemi emphasized on the blessing reserved for soul winners and everyone who chooses to honour a father with a gift that touches his heart.

In his remarks, Pastor Leke Adeboye described Pastor E.A. Adeboye as a passionate and ardent soul winner who goes the extra mile and despises challenging odds to reach continents, nations, cities and even remote villages around the world to win souls for God.

He encouraged Christians everywhere they are to emulate Pastor E.A. Adeboye and join the challenge to win 1 soul per day throughout the 80 days.

The Challenge which is also aimed at reviving the passion for soul winning among Christians all over the world seeks every believer in Christ to commit themselves to the task of winning 1 soul per day for the next 80 days.

The 80 Days Soul Winning challenge will be held between December 13th 2021 and March 2nd 2022.

You can register to join the challenge at www.reach4christ.org