From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Coalition of Arewa Youths Progressive Forum (CAYPF) has expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in the north east sub region in the outgoing year after decades of destruction caused by insurgents in the area.

“We are happy to get a quintessential, rare breed Managing Director, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali who is honest, transparent and upright in heading the Commission,” the National Chairman of CAYPF, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, stated in a press release.

“Alkali makes us proud and does a lot to change the narratives in the North East. In fact he has justified the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari , because he has put his detractors to shame and we pray he will continue to do more for the North East and the country in general in 2022”

“When one considers the decay in infrastructures across, the country and the bureaucracies that hinder the smooth operations of many government agencies and compare it with successes recorded by NEDC, the NEDC recent successes in such a short period of time of one year is incredibly stupendous”

Magaji, who described Alkali’s managerial skills as outstanding, said the institution of the NEDC was one of the pillars and successes of the Buhari administration because of its laudable achievements.

“The fair and just provision of 3500 housing units, houses across the six North Eastern States of Adamawa, Borno Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States to ease the sufferings of Infernally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the entire people of the North Eastern States, and the construction of 1000 housing units in Borno States while the remaining five states’ 500 housing units are being constructed have been huge successes,” he stated.

He explained that the 3500 housing units that NEDC was building across the region consist of four blocks of well-furnished 2-bedroom detachable flats with verandas and a courtyard in a cluster arrangement.

“In addition to the housing units, other essential amenities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police-station and a motor-park were provided in the area,” he noted.

“Provisions for schooling were also made available. That is not all, many beneficiaries would receive food and other relief items.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The commission also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipments, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services logistics vehicles annually under a programme tagged; Integrated Agriculture

Programme (IAP). It covers the whole 112 LGAs in the Northeast. The NEDC is also into skills acquisition, training and provision of starter packs to Information Communication Technology (ICT), trainees”.

“A part from the training and retraining of thousands of youths in the North eastern states, the way and manner in which Food items were distributed to the people of the six north eastern State is highly commendable”

Magaji said as part of Alkali’s exemplary leadership, he devoted part of his time in giving entrepreneurship, and vocati’onal skills a boost in each of the 1,028 wards of the Northeast region.

“In the area of education the NEDC has built complete Primary School upstairs across the 112 Local Government Areas in the North East and its working day and night to constructs roads that defy past administrations some of these roads were designed by colonial masters, for example Alkaleri, Futuk road that likn Bauchi , Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States, Kirfi Gombe abba road that linked Bauchi and Gombe State to mention Just a few.

“NEDC constructed many cattle markets, Hospitals and make positive interventions in the tertiary institutions in the region.

“The NEDC has empowered women and youths in order to divert attention from the attractions of conscription into Boko Haram”

The Arewa youth group praised the insight employed by the Managing Director of the NEDC in the provision of the housing units.

“He is largely responsible for the immense success of the NEDC since its establishment. His sagacious decision making and foresight has so far seen the North-East heal quickly from its wounds”