The Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards, an organisation of a coalition of international organisations, Excellence ONE UK , Advocacy for Global Peace Forum International in collaboration with Rotary Club International is set to honour Senator Istifanaus Dung Gyang , Chief Peter Esievo, Godwin Elumelu and other deserving personalities across the world.

Speaking during an online world press conference, chairman of the award committee and the executive director of Excellence One UK, Dr. Salinder Supri stated that the award would be presented in various categories, and presented to a select group of persons in recognition of their past efforts, and also on-going projects and campaigns in building a culture of peace and humanitarians services.

According to him the organisation awards individuals consistent for promotion of peace, humanitarian services and contributions in peace building, human development, gender equality, youth empowerment, sustainable economic development, healthcare in their communities and regions around the world.

He added that the event, which promises to be one of the biggest gatherings of influential personalities around the world will hold on 19th of August 2021 in Nairobi Kenya following a change of host country Dubai, United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 flight restrictions on some countries.

Supri disclosed that the award ceremony will hold alongside an International Friendship Exchange with leading service organisations which according to him will bring together top international humanitarian community professionals, CEOs, Diplomat, top government regional representatives, key decision makers to global discussions in exchange on best practices in global peace, humanitarian assistance and community development.

Also speaking at the press conference, Bishop Fredrick Oyemade Macaulay, National Coordinator Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) and Missionary Bishop Wesley Synod International Mission Canterbury For Africa both congratulated all awardees noting that the award ceremony is coming at the right time.

Other awardees include Barry Rassin Former RI. President Bahamas, MP Helen Grant. Former Minister for Women & Justice UK, Dr. Josepine Ojiembo. UN Representative & Former Secretary General Commonwealth Kenya, Mrs Suri Namrata. Founder Peace Foundation India, John Hewko. Chief Executive Director RI. Foundation USA, Arthur Matti. Swiss Ambassador Switzerland, Reem Ghunaim. Israel & Palestine Peace Mediator USA, Ann Frich. End Nuclear Weapon Activist USA, Tamara Lorincz Peace Activist Canada. Stephen Killelea Founder Institute for Economic Peace Australia and Dr. Rodolfo Rivera Italy.

Some of the international organisers of the award include, Tender Heart Foundation , Interreligious Association for Peace and Development, Centre for Grassroots Development Foundation,and Soccer for Peace Foundation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.