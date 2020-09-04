Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)has condemned the recent hike in the pump prices of petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Friday in Kano urged the Federal Government to immediately reverse the prices of fuel to the previous rate of N145 per litre and electricity tariff to its earlier rate of N23 per kilowatt.

In rejecting these economic policies, they held that that these increments are grossly unjust and have direct effects on life-sustaining essentials like foodstuff and foreign exchange rates and has escalated the inflation rate, despair, crime and criminality in the society .

The coalition indicated that they have commenced mobilization of organized groups to reach a national consensus for nationwide civil mass action against these policies, adding that they have directed their state chapters in the region to mobilize other civil society and pressure groups in their states.

The Coalition said that they are not satisfied by the attempt by the President to shift the blame for this hardship on some middlemen while pointing out that the basis of leadership is primarily to provide economic, financial, political, social and security safeguards to citizens, irrespective of class or status.