The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon has received a boost as a coalition of Political Parties, United Political Parties for Good Governance (UPPGG) adopted him as their sole candidate for the election.

The over 20 political parties that did not present candidates for the election said having gone through the political agenda of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they have come to the conclusion that the party has no programme to transform the state.

A statement signed by Williams Opuebi Ifidi and Sikpi Ebimorbowei, chairman and secretary respectively, said UPPGG views Lyon’s candidature as divine to salvvage Bayelsa.

“We have come to the conclusion that you are the best candidate that has the pedigree to transform Bayelsa State from its present level of gross underdevelopment, poverty, darkness and insecurity to one of prosperity and massive infrastructural and human capacity development. We know you have capacity to change the narrative in Bayelsa State having empowered so many persons in your surveillance contract jobs and your NGOs. We have resolved to mobilize our supporters across the eight Local Government Areas to cast their votes for you to ensure your victory.”

Meanwhile, Lyon has assured the people of Nembe that his government would bring development to their communities.

He urged the people of the area not to succumb to the ungodly attempt by the incumbent PDP government to buy their votes, saying no civilized society folds its arms and watch its government use money meant to develop the people to buy votes during election.

He said the PDP, knowing it has lost the trust and support of the Nembe people, has resorted to falsely accusing the people of the area of chasing away their own brothers and sisters, saying, “and as we can all see today, Nembe is at peace with self, contrary to the many lies the PDP is trying to spread.”

Interacting with Opu Nembe Council of Chiefs at the First Nembe Town Hall in Bassambiri, Lyon thanked the people for the overwhelming support they gave the APC during the last Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in the state in spite of intimidation from the PDP state government.

He said because the people have suffered from total neglect by government as a result of their support for the APC, he would ensure that the swampy areas of Bassambiri are sand-filled in order to create room for further expansion of the city.

“I am aware that you have suffered untold hardship in the hands of the PDP led government because of your support for the APC. And for this act of yours, once I become governor, your community would be among the first to benefit in terms of project.