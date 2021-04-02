A coalition of over 174 Yoruba groups in the Diaspora has thrown it weight behind clamor for O’odua Republic.

The coalition, also known as Yoruba One Voice (YOV), said the South-West region will no longer play a second fiddle in Nigeria.

YOV held that with current situation in Nigeria, self-determination might be the best option for the Yoruba nation.

The coalition identified government’s inability to tackle insecurity across the nation as one of the problems that had remained unresolved.

A statement signed by YOV’s general secretary, Sina Okanlomo and the publicity secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe respectively, said the coalition made its position known on during the International Webinar conference where over 1,000 participants from all over the world expressed their readiness to seek justice and liberty for the South-West region.

The guest speaker, Prof. Akin Alao; Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, who is also the Grand patron of YOV, Are Gani Adams; General Secretary, Dr Sina Okanlomo, and other discussants, raised issues on the topic, ‘Dealing with critical fault-lines of a failed federation: Is it to unbundled or restructure the leviathan?’

Adams, said the call for self-determination was a true reflection of the present mindset of all Yoruba sons and daughters in the Diaspora.

Alao described the nation as a fractured federation, adding that the British imperialist damaged the unity and sanctity of Nigeria.

The coalition also admonished all the southwest governors to draw inspiration from the success of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Western Region agenda for comprehensive agricultural, education, social and economic templates for effective social security.