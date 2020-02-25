Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding a revisit of a case of alleged forgery involving Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Uchechukwu Ogah, which he has denied.

In 2011, Managing Dirrctor, Mut-Huss Petroleum Limited, Bridget Adeosun, petitioned EFCC wherein she alleged that Ogah, forged her signature on a document to validate a nonexistent Memorandum of Understanding between his company Masters Energy Oil & Gas and Mut-Hass Petroleum Limited.

Principal Partner of COPA, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement yesterday, insisted that any further attempt by the commission to delay the matter would dampened the trust Nigerians have in it and also project the commission of being bias.

Olajengbesi is praying “that the case file against Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah be revisited and revised for immediate action.

“That the EFCC invite Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah and Mrs. Bridget Adeosun- the petitioner, for proper probe and prosecution.

“That the EFCC must shun the implicit duress of Mr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah’s political connections and office, and should act in the interest of equity, fairness and justice in this matter forthwith.

“That in keeping with its dissemination of information to the public, the conclusions of the EFCC’s investigations must be made known to the public for the avoidance of suspicion that the matter may be muddled up again.”

He express hope that the “EFCC will rise to address this oversight in its responsibility to the petitioner, the public and the law that enables and directs its functions as an anti-graft agency.”