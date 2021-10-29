From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has threatened to stage a one million-man protest on November 3 if the police failed to provide Tordue Salem, reporter with Vanguard Newspaper, who went missing in Abuja.

COSEYL President General, Goodluck Ibem, in a statement yesterday, said the reporter went missing after leaving the House of Representatives alleging that the mastermind of his disappearance were uncomfortable with his stories on the beat.

He also condemned the silence of the House leadership on the missing reporter and called on all journalists, youths, civil society organisations and all well meaning Nigerians to come out en-mass for the protest.

“We will protest at the Police Force Headquarters, National Assembly Complex, DSS Headquarters and National Defence Headquarters,” he said saying COSEYL was the umbrella body of all youth groups in the South East.

“Having waited for seven good days to get positive response from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other security agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians and their properties which to state that the one million man protest will hold on Wednesday November 3, 2021 for the missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem in Abuja.

“It is very difficult to believe that a journalist on a legitimate duty after closed of work will just go missing. We cannot accept that. He must be found by any means. The silence of the House of Representatives leadership on the missing report is not golden. Femi Gbajabiamila is the leader of the Federal House of Representatives and all persons working on the roof of the Green Chambers are under his care. He is accountable for all activities.

“Ever since the news of the missing Vanguard reporter was made public, the leadership of the Federal House of Representatives have not made any statement or move to ensure the safe return of the journalist. It is not a coincidence that a reporter after the close of work, left the Green Chambers and immediately went missing. Some people were he is working know his itinerary and aided in his disappearance.

“Though we are not pre-empting the duties of the security agencies, we are very convinced that some people within his workplace know about the whereabouts of Tordue Salem. We believe that some people are not comfortable with some information at his disposal and they want him to disappear. The entire scenario surrounding the sudden disappearance of Tordue Salem looks suspicious. One begin to suspect if his sudden disappearance is related to an information at his disposal.”

