The Igbo Leadership Development Foundation(ILDF) backed by Gregory University, Uturu, World Igbo Summit Group, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies, an affiliate of Cambridge University, UK, and New Generation Leadership Development Foundation, is organising the National Conversation and Debate for National Unity with federal character, restructuring and rotation of presidential power in Nigeria as core topics.

Chairman and Director, Public Affairs of the coalition, Dr. Godwin Udibe and Dr. Law Mefor, in a statement, expressed the hope that the national conversation would engender national unity through genuine reconciliation as well as usher in social amity in the polity.

The proposed national conversation would hold on Thursday, March 5, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja under the chairmanship of former Head of State, Gen.Yakubu Gowon. Several regional and national leaders are scheduled as speakers at the event.

The organisers of the national dialogue said they were kickstarting their national peace initiative with the national debate and strongly believe that the project would soon garner the needed national attention and international visibility and acceptability, and ultimately help enthrone social justice, unity and development in the country.