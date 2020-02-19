Fred Itua, Abuja

Stakeholders, have called on Justices of the Supreme Court to review its May 24, 2019 judgment which nullified the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2019 general elections held in Zamfara State.

The stakeholders, who are members of Coalition for the Sustenance of Democracy, said Zamfara people who overwhelmingly voted for the APC deserve to be compensated by returning the party to power.

Already, the Supreme Court has set March 2nd to hear the appeal of APC, requesting for review of the May 24, 2019 judgment.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator of the coalition, Igwe Uchenna, said not reversing its earlier decision on Zamfara will be dangerous and usurpation of the right of the people.

He said: “For us that is the fit and proper thing for the apex court to do in upholding the mandate of the people of Zamfara state freely given to those elected on the platform of the APC. To do otherwise as has been the case this few months is untenable, dangerous and usurpation of the right of the people of Zamfara to choose those who should govern them.

“Without a doubt, the apex court is final but not infallible, therefore, the review of the case in favour of the party and candidates that rightly won the election will be remember as one glorious moment in the nation’s judiciary.

“The fact of the matter remains that the party duly held party primaries on the day before the closing day of for such an exercise and the INEC was duly informed.

“It remains a matter of wonder and curiosity that the leading political party in Zamfara state could be jettisoned in such a manner that its candidates that won elections have been denied the opportunity to serve their people, attend to their electorate and engendered democratic growth.

“This appeal is to essentially charge the Hon. Justices to show that they are humans, but worthy and dignified ones who are aware of their wide ranging powers but act in the greater interest of the people and justice.

“The Zamfara judgment ought not to have been heard in the first instance because it remains a pre-election matter. It is unlike the Imo guber election judgment which is an election matter. It is unlike Bayelsa which is anchored on forgery. Here it is a pre-election matter as to the emergence of candidates of the APC.

“Without a doubt, there were congresses for state assembly, national assembly and the governorship.

“The overwhelming votes for the candidates of the APC is enough testament to the confidence and willingness of the people on those to lead them. This should count for something in the hearts of the Hon. Justices. Our demand remains that on March 2, the court should demonstrate as it has always done that the peace, stability and the greater good.”