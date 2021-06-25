From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations advocating for the smooth passage of Child Rights Act in Sokoto state, has implored traditional leaders in the state to ensure speedy passage of the bill by the State House of Assembly.

The call was made during an advocate visit to the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi by members of the Coalition led by its chairman, Mr. Yusuf Ladan.

The meeting organised by YouthHubAfrica and funded by Malala Foundation is to chart ways forward on advocacy strategies needed by members of the coalition to ensure the CRA smooth passage in the state.

Ameenah Muhammad of YouthHubAfrica in her opening remarks said the visit was to appreciate the traditional leader for his unrelenting efforts towards the domestication of the bill.

She urged the traditional leader to further use his good leadership position in achieving the targeted goal, saying her organization is ready to support any initiatives towards achieving the success.

In his speech, the District Head, Sani Umar Jabbi commended members of the coalition for their steadfastness and selfless service to ensure the passage of the act in Sokoto state.

Jabbi urged them to intensify efforts on public sensitization through a media campaign to educate urban dwellers on the effects of child rights abuses in the society.

He also urged media practitioners in the state to deploy tools that could aid their storytelling on gender based violence in the state.

“We appreciate His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for adoption of the bill and subsequently sent it to the state Assembly. We are awaiting for the public hearing to make our meaningful contributions.

“But I want you to organize a symposium where more stakeholders will gather to see for themselves media reports or documentation on cases of child rights violations and violence. I believe they will be moved to support any law or act aimed for child protection. The District Head explained.

Earlier, Chairman of the coalition, Mr. Ladan said the visit is one of the moves to intensify further engagements and consultations among opinion leaders in the state, in easing the bill passage at the state House of Assembly.

