Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Electoral Matters, has solicited the assistance of the British High Commissioner, Amb. Catriona Laing CB, for a peaceful governorship election in Edo State which is less than 35 days.

It also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a free, fair and credible poll regardless of the pressure and intimidation by desperate politicians.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Convener, Aminu Kabiru Matazu, noted that the intervention became necessary sequel to heighentened attacks and counter attacks which has so characterised the exercise.

“Your Excellency, we request that you prevail on Federal Government to implement coherent security strategy to ensure the elections are free, fair and represent the true will of the people.

“They can start by enforcing seriously the Inspector General of Police’s order that all arms and ammunitions in the hands of unauthorized persons, especially thugs and hoodlums, are mopped up with speed.”