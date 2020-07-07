The Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organisations Forum (BANGOF) says it supports the view of the Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) on the proposed 774,000 job creation.

The coalition urged Keyamo not to allow members of the National Assembly to intervene in the planned 774, 000 jobs for unskilled citizens on the platform of Speci Public Works Programme.

BANGOF, a coalition of over 40 civil society groups, in a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Mr Keme Opia, commended the minister for standing up to protect the masses.

He said that the altercation between Keyamo and the National Assembly Joint Committee on Employment, Labour over the 774,000 jobs raised concerns on method of recruitment.

“Limiting opportunities to only those who have political connections, and those who pledge political allegiance, is unjust, unfair and will create grievances,” he said. (NAN)