By Lukman Olabiyi

A coalition of Yoruba groups in the diaspora, under the aegis of Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has declared that no amount of intimidation or harassment would make agitators to back off the campaign for self- determination for Oodua Republic ,

The coalition stated that Yoruba people all over the world not relent in their irrevocable campaign for self-determination.

The group made the declaration in an 8- point communique it issued at the end of the webinar conference themed: “The State of Yoruba Nation,” organised to mark its one year anniversary.

YOV held that the agitators’ right to campaign for self-determination was entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right.