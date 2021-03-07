From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To commemorate his 64th birthday, Building the Future Forum (BTFF), has disclosed arrangements to organize a public lecture in honour of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The group explained that the lecture will be delivered by Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja and via Zoom and other online platforms is titled “Building the Future of Nigeria through Enterprise and Innovation”.

In a statement signed by the Conveners, Mohammed Abdullahi and Dr. Grace Ugochukwu, on Sunday, they said: “With an emphatic affirmation of its faith in Nigeria’s future prospects and the leadership abilities of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a pan-Nigerian coalition, the Building the Future Forum (BTFF) is set to honour the nation’s second citizen with a special public lecture in commemoration of his 64th birthday today (Monday, March 8, 2021).

“The public lecture to be delivered by Mr. Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja and via Zoom and other online platforms is titled “Building the Future of Nigeria through Enterprise and Innovation.

“In an age in which Nigeria comes to terms with the prospect of a post-oil future and the necessity of economic diversification, this lecture addresses the imperatives of enterprise and innovation as the historic mission of one of the most dynamic young populations in the world.

“It will explore pathways for a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and visionaries to realize their potential and in so doing, write a fresh chapter of their nation’s progress.

“Few things better exemplify the immense possibilities more emphatically than the quiet but effective patriotic passion, loyalty and focus demonstrated by Prof Osibanjo under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari; hence, the decision to initiate the BTFF lecture series with a lecture in his honour on his 64th birthday.”