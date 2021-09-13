From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to always exhibit professionalism, discipline and gallantry in discharging their duties within Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

Yahaya handed down the charge in Asaba while addressing troops of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS who was on a working visit to the brigade headquarters urged troops to be disciplined and be dedicated in their places of duties.

He promised to support the brigade on it ongoing construction projects and also on issue of man power.

Yahaya also charged the Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to lead by good example by conducting themselves in a professional manner.

Similarly, he charged officers to be supportive and assist the Commander in achieving his aims, saying that if the command failed, it would be a collective responsibility.

He urged officers to constantly monitor subordinates to ensure that they exhibit good conduct always to avoid being caught unawares by enemy forces.

The COAS however, lauded the troops for their perseverance in fighting insecurity, and enjoined them to continue to be vigilant and avoid visiting unnecessary places without due authorization.

Urging superior officers to sanction those who portray the Army in bad light, Yahaya equally implored them to always be concerned about the welfare of their subordinates.

Commander of the 63 Brigade, Brig Gen Abdulrahman Idris had briefed the COAS

on operational activities, and conducted him round ongoing projects being executed.

