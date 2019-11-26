Paul Omokuvie Bauchi

Months after a pedestrian bridge collapsed, killing three students at the Gubi permanent campus of the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, the Army through its engineering corps has reconstructed a standard one that can take up to 70 tons weight at a time.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai, while commissiong the bridge, yesterday, stated that the action taken by the Nigerian Army was part of its social responsibility to the community.

The COAS, who was represented by the Corps Commander Armour Corps, Bauchi, Major General James Akomolafe, added that the new bridge was designed to handle students traffic.

He tasked the university community, particularly the students to use the new bridge to embark on academic researches in different fields so as to keep the memories of the three students who lost their lives during the unfortunate incidence last August.

The GOC 3 Division, Major General, Nuhu Angbazo, lamented that the sad news of the incidence necessitated the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge.

Buratai charged the management of the university to ensure that the bridge was put to proper use and maintain adequately to make it last long.