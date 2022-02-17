From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Thursday commissioned the remodeled Army Headquarters (AHQ) Annex A Complex and the newly constructed AHQ Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) official residence in Abuja.

While the remodeled AHQ annex A complex is located at Asokoro, near the Army War a college, the RSM official residence is located at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Barracks.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

In his address while Commissioning the projects, Gen Yahaya, said that the AHQ annex which would accommodate three departments and an independent directorate, would go a long way to decongest the AHQ complex at Area eight Garki, and provide a working environment favourable to officers and soldiers.

He also said that the successful completion of the project was propelled by deliberate efforts toward the realization of conducive working conditions for personnel to enhance administrative and operational efficiency.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

While noting that the complex would accommodate the Departments of Army Transformation and Innovation, Civil Military Affairs, Special Services and Programs as well as the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation, the COAS, said the army under his leadership would continue to seek ways and means of improving the welfare of its personnel.

He reiterated his resolve and commitment in addressing infrastructural development and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring support to the Nigerian army in actualizing infrastructural development.

The COAS later commissioned the newly constructed AHQ Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) official residence in Shehu Musa Yar’adua Barracks, Abuja.