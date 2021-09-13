From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, on Monday, commissioned new sets of Satellite Communication Vehicles that would be deployed to the theatre of all army operations across the country.

The vehicles mounted with cameras and state of the art electronics was built by the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Abuja.

Conducting the COAS on an inspection tour of the vehicles, the Commander, Cyber Warfare Command, Brigadier General Adamu, said the ceviches have the capability of viewing a distance of 6.5 kilometres within its vicinity and are fitted with night vision to enable soldiers to conduct their operations effectively without hindrance at night.

Adamu also said that the vehicles can turn 360 degrees and has internet protocol to enable soldiers to put a call across to operation centres, office of the COAS, cyber warfare command and also monitors every army operations in the country.

He further stated that the vehicles, which also serve as effective command and control centres, would enable commanders to download information on their mobile phone and send to other commanders.

