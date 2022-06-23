The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Wednesday harped on maintenance of facility in army barracks and cantonments to encourage provision of more facilities in the barracks and cantonments.

Yahaya gave the advice at the Ekehuan Barrack, while inaugurating the remodeled soldier’s club, as well as five blocks of seven flats for officers and soldiers in the cantonment.

According to him, maintenance is essential to what is put there.

He noted that it was in the overall effort of the Nigerian Army under his watch to improve the welfare and personal wellbeing of the personnel.

“Administration is one of the key pillars of my command’s philosophy, and now it includes good accomodation and living quarters for the personnel.

“That is what you have seen us do. All of us in the army are taking the drive everywhere to improve on the wellbeing of the personnel.

“He said this also include the research and development training seminar which commenced in the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (NASEME), Auchi on Tuesday.

The COAS stressed that the overall operational effectiveness of the troops were all encompassing, adding all the efforts by the army in terms of operations, training and welfare put together added up to the army’s improved effectiveness.

“In all I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for all his support to the army and also providing the resources and wherewithal for us to do this.

“And we also appeal to the troops to reciprocate this in their conduct, discipline, and operational effectiveness.

“We are seeing the results already. We appreciate and commend them, while we continue to provide even more,” he said.

Yahaya also advised that standard procedure in tandem with current happenings be adopted in the maintenance of the inaugurated facility.

“At intervals, the command should have a system of checking the condition of the facilities inaugurated today.”

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army said the troops of the 4 Brigade have continued to sustain peace in Edo.

Chibuisi noted that they were mainly quartered at the Ekehuan barracks, adding that using the newly inaugurated facilities for accomodation and recreation would serve as a moral booster.

He commended the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Sani Abdullahi and his team, for the projects.

He also commended the COAS for his intervention in prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of personnel, and pledged that the facilities would be judiciously and professionally used in tandem with the vision of the COAS.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi, in his opening remarks, said the importance of recreation and unwinding by troops could not be over emphasised.

Abdullahi noted that the soldier’s club if fully utilised by residents in the Ekehuan barracks, would foster stronger bond among them.

“It will also help in relaxation by the personnel after their daily activities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities inaugurated by the COAS at the Ekehuan barracks included two blocks of three bedroom flats for married officers, two blocks of four flats for single officers, as well as a block of flat completely furnished for the Regiment Sergeant Major (RSM).

He also inaugurated a newly constructed Garrison quarter guard post at the barracks. (NAN)

