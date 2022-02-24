The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has flag off the first COAS Combat Platoon Cross Country Championship (CPC3) 2022 at the Elele Military Cantonment in Rivers State, Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the COAS, who was represented by the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Major General Ayobami Ibikunle, said that the competition is aimed at harnessing the physical fitness and combat readiness of Nigerian Army personnel to effectively confront the myriads of security challenges afflicting the nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He reiterated that the competition is also focused at restructuring the perspectives of Nigerian Army personnel towards capacity building through group training. The COAS further urge participants to display high level of seriousness and the spirit of comradeship through out the competition as he warns against any form of malpractice.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.