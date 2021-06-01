From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday, met with top army officers and operational commanders in Abuja and charged them to develop plans and strategies to win the counterterrorism and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

He said this has become necessary to meet the ever changing nature in the battle space.

He promised to lead the army with sincerity, transparency and accountability at all times. He also promised to run the Army fairly and justly by giving equal opportunity to all based on individual competencies and character.

Yahaya, who is meeting with the senior officers among them Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Commanders of army training schools, corps commanders, operational commanders, field Commanders and other frontline Officers, for the first time since he assumed office, promised to lead the Army to victory in all its ongoing operations across the country. He pledged to rejig the service.

“For the Nigerian Army to be competitive in the 21st century, it must remain professional and seek to develop competencies that would make it ever ready to undertake its constitutional duties and intra agency maneuvers creatively, innovatively and with great sucess. It is therefore, against this background that my mission which is to build a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria. To achieve this goal, my Command philosophy will rest on four pillars, namely: Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation.”