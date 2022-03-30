Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday, visited the scene and ordered troops to intensify search and rescue operations and hunt down the terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in Abuja, said the COAS had assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train and the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Yahaya was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .