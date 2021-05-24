From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff and 10 others who died in the Friday air crash.

In a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, the flag is to be flown in all public buildings, facilities and official residences from Monday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 26th.

Buhari has also approved Monday as work free say for members of the Armed Forces.

