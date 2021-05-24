From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammed Buhari has approved the postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 26, to Wednesday, June 2.

The President has also directed that the Police Council meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 27, be postponed to Thursday, June 3, in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior military officers and service men.

In a statement by Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, the directive follows an earlier notice that the national flag be flpwn at half-mast nationwide from May 24 to 26, and the declaration of Monday, May 24 as a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

President Muhammadu Buhari urged all citizens to use the period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for their families to bear the painful loss.