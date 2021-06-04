The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Faruk Yahaya, Monday, met with top army officers and operational commanders in Abuja. He called on them to develop, plan and strategize to win the counter-terrorism and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

He said this has become necessary to meet the ever-changing nature in the battle space. This is just as the COAS promised to lead the Nigerian Army with sincerity, transparency and accountability.

He also promised to run the Army fairly and justly by giving equal opportunity to all based on individual competencies and character. He with senior officers including Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs), commanders of army training schools, corps commanders, operational commanders, field commanders and other frontline officers

He said the time has come for the army to develop competencies that would make it ever ready to undertake its constitutional duties of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity. He called for the return and strict adherence to military traditions and doctrines to make the Nigerian Army a more professional and formidable force: “Nigeria is as good as the strength of her armed forces.

“For the Nigerian Army to be competitive in the 21st century, it must remain professional and seek to develop competencies that would make it ever ready to undertake its constitutional duties and intra agency manoeuvres creatively, innovatively and with great success.

“It is against this background that my mission which is to build a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria. To achieve this goal, my command philosophy will rest on four pillars, namely; professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation.

“We must return to the tenets of adhering strictly to customs and tradition and ethics of the Nigerian Army. The task ahead of us is enormous, but so also is the strength of our common resolve to accomplish them.

“We must return to the regents of basic soldiering, adhere strictly to customs, traditions and ethics of our army, uphold regimentation and emplacement transparent sanctions and reward systems.

“Our roadmap to readiness would entail improved training, optimal resourcing, innovation and firm leadership. In all of these, sound administration of our troops is essential to operational effectiveness and high morale. Consequently, we will prioritise welfare of personnel, promote merit, celebrate gallantry, honour heroes and support our families.

“I hereby restate my commitment to lead you with sincerity, with transparency and accountability at all times. I want to assure you all that I would run the Army fairly and justly, giving equal opportunity to all based on individual competencies and character.

“I count on you to rise with me and defend our country. Gentlemen, together we shall succeed.

“I want to assure the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on my and our unalloyed loyalty of Nigerian Army and also to assure all Nigerians of Army’s determination to ensure the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

Soldiers kill 10 terrorists, recover gun trucks, others

The Army headquarters said its soldiers fighting the counterterrorism war in the North East foiled another attempt by Boko Haram to attack troops’ location at Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State and killed 10 of them.

Soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai were said to have destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann.

“The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town. The troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

“The troops chased the retreating terrorists and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents. Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”

…Destroy insurgents’ logistics base in Yobe, arrest fuel supplier

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers destroyed a logistics base belonging to the Boko Haram group at Kurkareta, Yobe State, and arrested a suspected fuel supplier to the group.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said: “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, May 27, 2021, raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta, Yobe State.

“Items recovered during the raid in conjunction with local vigilantes include 62 jerry cans loaded with premium motor spirit popularly called petrol, hidden in different houses and shops.

“Three vehicles belonging to the terrorists’ suppliers with registration numbers DAL 626 YE (Kano), GBK 413 GR (Benue) and XA 390 SHN (Borno) were also impounded.

“The successful raid was undertaken following credible intelligence that some members of the community are suppliers of fuel and other products to insurgents.

“All the recovered items and the suspects are in our custody for preliminary investigations before handing them over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.

“The NA remains determined to sustain their offensive operations in the area and assures the public that the Army leadership is committed to achieving the overall objective of keeping the North East and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.”

…Pays last respects to Gen. Attahiru

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has formally assumed command at the Army Headquarters (AHQ), Abuja, as the 22nd COAS. He was appointed on May 27, 2021 following the death of Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a plane crash on Friday, May 21, 2021.

On arrival from Maiduguri, Borno State, Yahaya proceeded to the Defence Headquarters where he formally reported to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and received the command insignia (flag), the symbol of authority before proceeding to take over his office at the AHQ.

He was received at the Army Headquarters by the former Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Army, Major General BI Ahanotu, and inspected a quarter guards mounted in his honour and the symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag to signify the end and beginning of a new command in line with Army traditions.

Yahaya later held a brief meeting with Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) after observing a minute silence in honour of Attahiru and 10 others. He requested maximum cooperation of the senior officers to achieve the mandate of safeguarding the country from the multifaceted security challenges facing the country.

The COAS stressed teamwork and synergy as the way forward for the NA and the nation as no single individual or agency can make it alone. He proceeded to the Ministry of Defence to pay homage to the minister, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd).