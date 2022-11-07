The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has tasked clerical staff within the Nigerian Army and sister security agencies on professionalism, performance improvement and guidance against security information leakages.

Yahaya gave the task on Monday while declaring open the Third Quarter Year 2022 Office Management and Security Workshop for Nigerian Army Clerks being held in Enugu between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.

The six-day workshop, being attended by 150 participants, is themed: ‘Enhancing the Capability of Nigerian Army Clerks for Effective Performance”.

The COAS, represented by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Jalo, Director, Manpower Planning, Nigerian Army, said that the workshop is aimed at reminding the clerks of the importance of securing service documents in a manner that would not jeopardise army operations and administration.

He said that the workshop would expose the participants to modern development in document security and further improve their knowledge on how to safeguard documents, particularly with the increased use of cyberspace for relaying messages.

According to him, “I expect that the workshop will provide a platform for you to learn and contribute towards meaningful administration through timely and secured conveyance of directives, orders, instructions and other information that enables sound administration.

“As Clerks, your importance in the scheme of activities is critical as you are involved in every aspect, from drafting messages, typing and corrections as well as dissemination.

“Clerks must therefore be cautious of the import of their actions on the overall sanctity of our processes.

“Your duties affect the lives and careers of your colleagues and comrades. We all rely on the outputs from your work for actions during operations and otherwise.

“The Nigerian Army has gone to great lengths to source for competent resource persons for this workshop. ‘A Team of Unique Professionals’ is partnering with the Nigerian Army in this respect.

“These erudite gentlemen, some of whom you may have met while they were in service, have graciously agreed to share their wealth of experience with us in office management and document security,” he said.

The army chief lauded the untiring support of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian Army and ensuring that army personnel remained highly motivated and effective.

“This workshop is a manifestation of President Buhari’s unwavering support in enhancing our training and welfare packages.

“I urge you to reciprocate this support by remaining motivated and professionally responsive in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, said that the theme of the workshop was carefully selected to key into the vision and philosophy of the COAS.

Musa noted that the workshop is designed to enhance professionalism and operational efficiency of Nigerian Army clerks.

He said: “It is therefore our hope that the participants in this workshop will make the best use of this opportunity to build on their individual and collective capacities for optimal performance.

“Our deep appreciation to the COAS for the opportunity given to 82 Division to host this workshop. We thank the Chief of Administration Army for selecting the Division to host this workshop.

The workshop is being attended by participants drawn from 6 and 82 Divisions of the Nigerian Army as well as personnel of Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy within the 82 Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Others are personnel from the Nigeria Police, NSCDC, FRSC, NDLEA, Customs, Immigration and Nigerian Correctional Service among others. (NAN)