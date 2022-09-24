The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has advised the retired and discharged officers of the Nigerian Army to make maximum use of their entitlements.

Yahaya gave the advice at the Regimental Dinner in Honour of Retired Officers of the Rank of Colonel and Below on Friday in Abuja.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adesina, Director, Personnel Services, Army Headquarters, the COAS advised them to stay guarded against the antics currently being used by fraudsters to target pensioners and retirees for monetary scams.

He urged them to be careful of falling victims of the fraudulent activities as many of their colleagues had fallen victims to their tricks.

Yahaya described the officers as fine crop of citizens who meritoriously served and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian army and the country at large.

According to him, it is only befitting that this ceremony is arranged for all you gallant patriots, as a similar ceremony was held in this same venue.

He said that retirement was a phase of life, which most of the serving military personnel hopefully prayed to enjoy in a gratifying and peaceful manner after giving their best to the system.

“It is therefore, a milestone which is worth celebrating. I am certain that the transition from active military service to retirement is not without its own peculiar challenges.

“But I believe there is also much to enjoy in retirement especially if you have prepared well for it.

“All efforts are being made to ensure that entitlements for retired and all discharged personnel are paid on time,” he said.

The army chief also commended the retired officers for their sacrifices to keep the nation peaceful and united, urging them to be ready to continue to contribute their quota even out of service.

“I will end this remarks by imploring all the celebrants to devote themselves to the service of the nation and to eschew any action that could jeopardise the dignity and integrity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large.

“You still remain very important to the Nigerian army as your experience will continue to count and could be required at any time,” he said.

The Commander, AHQ Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Kabir Garba, said that similar regimental dinner was held for officers in the rank of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals who retired in 2021.

Garba said it was the first time that regimental dinner would be held for officers who retired with the rank of colonel and below in the Nigerian army.

This, according to him, is another landmark achievement by the COAS in his effort to entrench full regimentation in the army in line with his command philosophy anchored on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation,” he said.

The retired officers served in Army Headquarters Garrison and Army Headquarters Departments prior to their retirement in 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Col. Isah Shuaibu, said he served in the army for 32 years and retired from the Corp of Supply and Transport.

Shuaibu said while retirement is good, it could never be better than when in service and appreciated God for granting them peaceful retirement.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for counting them worthy for such honour as regimental dinner, saying the gesture had given them a sense of self worth.

He pledged that the retired personnel were ready and would make themselves available for service whenever called upon by the army. (NAN)