From Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Third Quarter Conference 2022, to hold in Abuja.

The conference schedule to begin from September 12-16, will take place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro Abuja.

The weeklong Conference expected to be attended by Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding(GOCs), field commanders, commandants of army schools and triservice institutions and other senior officers, would provide a platform for the Nigerian Army (NA) to appraise its performance in the 3rd quarter of year 2022 and consolidate on its gains.

The conference will also create an opportunity for the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to have a face to face interaction with the officers in an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing NA operations and administration.

It would also afford the army hierarchy opportunity to retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements with a view to effectively project into the future.

The weeklong conference would be declared open by the COAS, to be followed by a review of synopsis of major decisions taken at the Second Quarter Conference and briefs and updates on ongoing NA operations and training activities, amongst other security issues.

A statement by the director army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said “ The COAS wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate the resolve and commitment of the NA to continue to discharge its duties professionally and proficiently, within its constitutional mandate”.