From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has ordered soldiers to intensify the search for kidnapped victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, and also hunt down the terrorists who carried out the act.

This is just as the COAS, has appealed to Nigerians with to help the military and the security agencies with useful information to track the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Gen Yahaya, gave the order when he visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Tuesday.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS)Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has today 29 March 2022 visited the scene of Kaduna – Abuja train attack. The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He ordered the troops of the NA and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country. Gen Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.