Police in Lagos on Monday, arraigned a cobbler, Sanni Adigun, 24, before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stabbing a man to death.

The defendant is being tried on charges of murder, conspiracy and belonging to a secret cult.

The Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 1, 2018, along Obalende Road, Lagos Island.

She alleged that the defendant stabbed one Samuel Kadejo, 27, on his chest with a kitchen knife which led to his death during a street carnival.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 41, 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 223 prescribes a death sentence for any convicted offender.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Prison and adjourned until Oct. 4, for ruling in his bail application. (NAN)