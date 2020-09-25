An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Friday sentenced a 21- year-old cobbler, Jude Musaya, to eight months imprisonment for stealing an iPhone worth N120,000.

Musaya pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The judge, Alhaji Lawal Suleiman, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N30,000 or eight months in prison for stealing.

The judge advised the convict to change his ways.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, on Sept. 12 by the complainant, Nathaniel Godwin, who lives in Jos.

Gokwat said that the convict confessed that he ran away with the fun after the complainant gave it to him to answer a call.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the phone was recovered from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 272 of the Penal Code. (NAN)