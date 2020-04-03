Visually impaired singer, Cobhams Asuquo is not left out of the drive to create awareness about coronavirus, as he released a brand new single entitled, We Go Win.

In the song, which has gone viral, Cobhams implores Nigerians to do the right thing concerning their health by maintaining good hygiene and following the preventive measures, and desist from causing panics by spreading fake news about coronavirus.

He said: “We all are special beings with super powers to conquer any problem or disease. Let us work together, obey the laid down laws and love one another from afar, for the main time. The pandemic will be over soon!”