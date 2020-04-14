The Nigeria Bottling Company, Coca Cola, on Tuesday donated six thousand bottles of water and drinks to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The company Manager, Public Affairs and Communications, Amaka Onyemelukwe, said the gesture was to support the health workers in the facility in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coca Cola is deeply concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts of health workers at this critical period.

“This donation is made to support the frontline health workers for their sacrifice and dedication, so that they can have access to water and beverages.

“We have donated our products to isolation centres in the state, including LUTH, and this is just part of what we are doing.

“We decided to extend this gesture to FMC because of our relationship with the hospital, ” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Adedamola Dada, the hospital Medical Director, while receiving the donation, thanked Coca Cola for the gesture.

“We appreciate Coca Cola for this kind gesture to our hard working frontline workers for all they have done.

“This is a way of encouraging them for all they do,” he said. (NAN)