By Chinenye Anuforo

Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation has said that arrangements have been concluded to empower 5,000 women across five communities in Lagos State through a grant of $300,000, in collaboration with Coca-Cola Foundation.

Founder/Programme Director of the Foundation, Bukola Bamiduro, who dropped this hint yesterday at a press briefing in Lagos, said the initiative was the second edition of its women empowerment programme tagged: ‘Catalyst for Change 2.0’ which would be fully funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation.

He said: “We are proud to continue this impactful programme and make a meaningful contribution to the lives of more women and girls in the country. We extend our gratitude to The Coca-Cola Foundation who has remained steadfast in its commitment to this project.

“During the inaugural programme in 2020 themed “Catalyst for Change”, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, successfully equipped 5,000 women and girls across five communities (Sangotedo, Oworonshoki, Ogijo, Iwaya and Magboro communities) with transformative vocational skills while 1,000 beneficiaries were presented with business start-up kits to kick start their businesses and earn a living.

“The success stories and testimonials recorded during the recently completed monitoring and evaluation exercise indicated a highly successful campaign.”

Ekuma Eze, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Nigerian Bottling Company, represented at the press conference by Jerome Oyebanji, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company, added: “We are delighted to continue what has been a fruitful partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation.”

