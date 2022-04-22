An Award of recognition has been presented to The Coca-Cola Foundation following its laudable efforts in driving a Circular Economy through its various recycling initiatives, by the Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON) at its Corporate Dinner held in Lagos State.

A recent event which was themed “Roles of Corporate Organisations in Implementing Circular Economy in Lagos with a focus on Sustainable Plastic Management” was an avenue to recognize and celebrate organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions to waste management in Nigeria.

The WAMASON is a renowned NGO which has over the years, contributed to promoting an integrated and sustainable waste management process in Lagos State, with focus on controlling pollution and minimising the contribution of waste to the national carbon footprint and climate change.

According to the organising committee for the event, “The Coca-Cola Foundation was recognised as a result of its continuous support of recycling activities across Nigeria in a bid to ensure effective life cycle management of plastic packaging materials.” The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Dr Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, commended WAMASON on its efforts in addressing environmental pollution and waste management issues.