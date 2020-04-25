Doris Obinna

The Coca-Cola Foundation has provided grant to support the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to respond to the COVID-19 spread in Nigeria. The Coca-Cola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company, said the grant to IFRC is to help curb the spread of COVID-19 across Nigeria.

In a statement, the President, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Helen Smith Price, disclosed that the intervention is to scale up community sensitisation and procure essential protective kits such as medical masks, face shields, hand gloves and hand sanitisers which are increasingly needed for healthcare workers and others who are courageously battling the pandemic on the frontlines in the most affected states in the country.

“We are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Through The Coca-Cola Foundation we are supporting the IFRC and their efforts to distribute medical supplies to frontline workers in Africa. As a longtime partner of the IFRC, we are proud to support critical relief efforts in impacted communities.

“Separately, Nigeria Bottling Company and Chi Limited has donated numerous bottles of Eva premium table water and Evap milk to provide hydration and nourishment for healthcare workers.”