Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), a growth focused consumer packaged goods company and the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has, again, been rated Europe’s most sustainable beverage company.

This makes it the 11th consecutive year of its ranking among the top three beverage industry performers globally.

This was disclosed in S&P Global’s Annual Yearbook, which confirms the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world’s leading sustainability benchmarks. Coca-Cola HBC also received a Silver Award by S&P Global.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Commenting on the feat, its CEO, Zoran Bogdanovic, said the recognition was for the work done by workers every day to build a more sustainable company and future.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is a journey we began many years ago and one we view as fundamental to our future growth. Our commitment last October to reach net zero emissions across the value chain by 2040, and the stark realities set out at COP26, remind us of the scale of the challenge we face and that there is much for us all still to do. We are committed to playing our full part,” he said.

Managing Director of NBC, Matthieu Seguin, said: “Our penchant for self-regulation, operational excellence, global best practices and our very strong governance frameworks have set us apart as a clear sustainability leader across markets. We are very proud of this recognition, particularly as it further validates the incredible work we do in our communities.”

According to Seguin, the Nigerian operations, which celebrated its 70th anniversary milestone last November, has invested heavily in strengthening sustainable manufacturing, and working closely with its partners, customers, and key stakeholders to deliver its sustainability commitments.