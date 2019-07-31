Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited (CCNL), has announced the appointment of Yebeltal Getachew, as its new managing director.

In a statement issued by Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, CCNL’s public affairs and communications manager, the company said Getachew would take over from Bhupendra Suri.

He is now saddled with the responsibility of leading and optimising profitable revenue and volume growth for Coca-Cola’s business in Nigeria under the West African Business Unit (WABU).

“Getachew brings to the company in-depth knowledge and wealth of experience, having worked across Africa in senior leadership positions within the Coca-Cola system, and we are pleased to have him join Coca-Cola Nigeria and leverage his experience for our total beverage portfolio in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Prior to his appointment, Getachew was the general manager, Stills and VEB, where he was accountable for the overall leadership of the Stills Beverages business for the West Africa Business Unit in 33 countries across Africa.