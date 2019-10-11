Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited recently replaced its 5Alive fruit drink tetra packs with handy, new-look bottles. This refreshing transformation is available in Citrus Burst and Berry Blast variants.

Introducing the new packs, Franchise Marketing Manager, Gbolahan Sanni, explained that 5ALive remains a nature-inspired and nutritious fruit drink. He said the new handy bottles, made in Nigeria for Nigerians, were created for consumers to enjoy the refreshing goodness of the fruit drink brand with convenience.

He added, “Our handy plastic bottles are 100 percent recyclable, including the caps and labels. We believe every package has value and life beyond its initial use and should be collected and recycled into either a new package or another beneficial use.”

Sanni enjoined everyone to join the beverage company in its campaign to create a liter-free world, inviting customers wishing to sign up to recycle plastic waste for rewards, to register online http://www.recyclepoints.com/network/login.php.

“Our 5Alive range remains a unique line of fruit drinks that provide consumers with a nourishing and deeply satisfying taste anytime of the day,” the Franchise Marketing Manager assured. He disclosed that the new handy pack is available nationwide in 78cl at the price of N300.