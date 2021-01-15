The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Statewide Waste and Environmental Foundation (SWEEP) to launch a new environmental sustainability initiative, titled ‘Waste In the City’ across key locations in Lagos State.

As part of the company’s commitment to fostering a waste-free world, the grant was awarded to the NGO to bolster efforts to reduce plastic pollution and engender a positive orientation towards environmental wellness practices.

Through this grant, the initiative will be rolled out across three local government areas within Lagos State comprising Surulere LGA, Coker-Aguda LCDA and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Its implementation will include advocacy, deployment of waste collection receptacles and provision of sustainable livelihood for the youth across selected communities.

SWEEP Foundation will establish 100 pilot collection receptacles (drop-off centres) for the recovery of recyclable waste within Surulere LGA; Coker-Aguda and Itire-Ikate LCDA empowering 100 youths’ recyclers under this partnership.

President and CEO, SWEEP, Phillips Obuesi, said the Waste In The City initiative was borne out of a survey conducted by the Foundation.