The Coca-Cola Foundation has partnered the Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Project (SWEEP) Foundation to rid Lagos of wastes through ‘Waste in the City’s initiatives.

‘Waste in the City’ is funded and sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation and it is a three-part project involving mass mobilisation and community advocacy, deployment of waste collection receptacles and provision of sustainable livelihood for community youth within the Surulere LGA, Coker-Aguda and Itire- Ikate LCDA of Lagos.

Flagged off recently by Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, the initiative aims at unclogging blocked drains and canals by extracting PET bottles, cans and other plastic waste and recycling them through accredited off-takers while providing economic empowerment for community youth and women who manage them.

During the flag-off, Mr. Alfred Olajide, the managing director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, said: “Our goal is to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for everyone we sell globally.”

He said further on the impact of the project: “We are confident that this project will help communities identify and better understand how and where to recycle.

“This will also empower over 100 youths and women who will earn a living from this project.”

Earlier, Dr Sanwo-Olu said: “I believe the problem of waste management can only be solved through collaboration and I am glad The Coca-Cola and SWEEP Foundations are coming together to implement this initiative. With initiatives like this, I truly believe we’re on our way to a waste-free Lagos.”